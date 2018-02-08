Omarosa She Actually Was Fired from WH ... Says Deputy Press Sec.

White House Comments on Omarosa's 'CBB' Trump Dig

Omarosa's diss on President Trump's White House didn't go unnoticed -- because 45's Deputy Press Secretary confirmed she was, in fact, fired from her job.

Raj Shah was fielding questions in place of Sarah Huckabee Sanders Thursday and got asked about Omarosa besmirching the rep of the White House on "Celebrity Big Brother" the night before.

.@Omarosa opens up to @helloross about her time in the White House on tonight's Celebrity Big Brother. In the meantime, don't miss a minute of the action on the #BBLF: https://t.co/H9nnS6VGdW pic.twitter.com/8x6dFBZxD2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 8, 2018

His response ... the White House doesn't take her comments very seriously. He also confirmed the much-debated topic of her departure a couple months ago ... she was fired, according to him.

Shah elaborated with this ... Omarosa had been fired from "The Apprentice" 3 times prior ... and that "this would make the 4th time we let her go."

He also said Omarosa had very limited contact with the Prez while on the job, and has zero contact with him now.