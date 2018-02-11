Kesha Falls Hard on Stage During Concert

Kesha Eats It On Stage ... But Recovers Quickly!!!

Kesha hit the ground hard Friday night, but made a super professional recovery.

The singer was performing at the RedfestDXB Dubai Festival at the Media City Amphitheater when she took the tumble.

She was performing “We R Who We R” and lost her balance. Check out the video ... she doesn't miss a beat and stands up almost immediately.

Kesha's killing it with one of the most spectacular rebounds in memory ...this after her brutal battle with Dr. Luke over her claims he raped her, among other things ... something he denies.

She actually won props from the crowd ... works every time!