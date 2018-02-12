Kanye West 'Red October' in February 2018 ... 'Memba These?

Kanye West Refiles Trademark for Nike's Air Yeezy 2 'Red October' Shoe Name

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West might be an Adidas guy now, but that doesn't mean he's ready to let go of his Nike days ... he now wants to re-up his claim to the name of one his most famous kicks.

Kanye has applied for a trademark to snag exclusive rights to "Red October" -- the name of a shoe he released with Nike back in 2014.

If approved, the trademark would allow 'Ye to use (and presumably license) his "Red October" mark for shirts, jerseys, bras, thongs, parkas, capes, body stockings, tankinis, baby bibs, swim caps, PJs, gloves and lots of other stuff as well. Oh ... and footwear too, of course.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kanye's OG 2013 trademark application for the name fell through since he didn't finish filing all the necessary paperwork. Makes sense he'd want this -- the shoes are still wildly popular, and retail for thousands.

Looks like he's back to button up the issue ... more than 4 years later ... in February. Attaboy, 'Ye.