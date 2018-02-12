Legendary Singer Vic Damone Dead at 89

Breaking News

Vic Damone, who is considered one of the best singers of his time, is dead.

Damone was praised back in the day by the likes of Frank Sinatra, who said "he had the best pipes in the business." Damone recorded more than 2,500 songs and was part of the '50s heartthrobs, which included Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin and Perry Como.

His biggest hits included "You're Breaking My Heart" and "On the Street Where You Live." He also had an NBC variety show, "The Vic Damone Show."

Damone got his break at 14, shepherded by Perry Como, who met him by chance in an elevator. Damone famously stopped the elevator between floors and began belting out tunes.

Vic died at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach surrounded by relatives.

He was 89.

RIP