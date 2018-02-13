Justin Bieber Supports Kanye West's 'Red October' Trademark

Justin Bieber I Got Your Back, Kanye 'Red October' All Day, Everyday

Justin Bieber appears to be in full support of Kanye West's attempt to lock down a "Red October" trademark ... 'cause he's wearing the guy's old Nike shoes of the same name.

Bieber was seen pulling up to a gym Tuesday in L.A. -- driving his new Lamborghini, and rockin' a pair of Nike's Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" sneaks. We broke the story ... 'Ye, who's since jumped to Adidas, is trying to reclaim the shoe's name as his own.

He's already filed an application for exclusive rights and if granted, he'd be able to slap the name on a bunch of different clothing items as well as footwear. So, yes, you could see "Red October" shoes with a new company ... if Kanye gets his way.

Looks like the Biebs is still a fan of the throwback model from 2014. Can't blame him ... they're still pretty dope.