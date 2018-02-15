Iggy Azalea Will You Accept This Rose?

Iggy Azalea Meets Smoothest Kid Ever on Valentine's Day

Hot girl? Check. Guy giving away his rose? Check. Only thing missing here was Chris Harrison saying, "Ladies, if you did not receive your rose, take a moment, say your goodbyes."

Iggy Azalea looked every bit like a 'Bachelor' when the smoothest kid walked up to her on Valentine's Day in NYC and handed her a rose. Iggy was obviously moved by the gesture and posed with the kid for a quick pic.

What happens next is kinda hilarious ... watch the kid's reaction at all the attention his new girl's getting him.