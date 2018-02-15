Spice Girls Have Contracts Signed for Reunion Tour

EXCLUSIVE
The Spice Girls have signed contracts for their reunion tour ... TMZ has learned.
Sources connected to the group tell us, Mel B signed on the dotted line last Friday and we're told the other members signed as well.
TMZ broke the story ... the girls have agreed to reunite for a series of concerts in the UK and the U.S. After our story posted, Victoria Beckham told Vogue there would be no reunion tour, but we know Mel B has signed the deal, as have others, and it spells out the specifics, including the number and location of concerts and compensation.
We're told there will be a limited number of concerts in the 2 countries and the group is gearing up to make a ton of cash on merchandise too.