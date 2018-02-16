Migos Trump-Level Security For All-Star Weekend

Migos Ride With Trump-level Security For All-Star Weekend

Migos is clearly concerned that Offset is now engaged to a woman who has pissed off the Crips, because their security rivals a Presidential detail.

Quavo, Takeoff and Cardi's fiance Offset rolled up in an alley behind a downtown L.A. clothing store where the guys went shopping. The massive security detail blocked entry on both sides of the alley.

They're in town for All-Star Weekend and are expected to perform at least once with Cardi B, who incited the Crips by disrespecting the gang in a social media post just after Super Bowl weekend.

The message is clear ... don't mess with us, or else.