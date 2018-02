Backflipping Figure Skater Surya Bonaly 'Memba Her?!

French figure skater Surya Bonaly is best known for busting out her signature backflips during competitions including the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan (photographed above) which landed her in 10th place overall. Guess what she looks like now!