Lil Yachty and Offset Surprise Crowd of At-Risk Kids at 'Black Panther' Screening

Lil Yachty, Offset Surprise Hundreds of Kids ... We're Fired Up for 'Black Panther' Too!!!

Lil Yachty and Offset are the latest celebs to join the 'Black Panther Challenge' ... and they got their crowd of kids pumped up to watch the blockbuster movie.

The rappers hit up Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre Saturday, where "This is Us" writer Jas Waters set up a fully-funded screening for 500 foster and at-risk children. She says Yachty and Offset surprised the kids ... and also bought out the rest of the theater!

"This is Us" actor Lonnie Chavis, who plays young Randall, was also on stage.

Celebrities around the country have been helping thousands of disadvantaged and minority children see "Black Panther" for free per the challenge. As we reported ... Serena Williams did it for a group of young black girls Thursday in San Fran.