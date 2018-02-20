Dwight Howard Kinda Gets Dominated In College Pick-Up Game

Dwight Howard Pick-up Ball With College Kids ... Kinda Gets Dominated

If we told you we had video of Dwight Howard playing pick-up basketball with random gym dudes at San Diego State ... you'd probably expect to see DH destroying them, dunking repeatedly on their normal heads.

You'd be wrong ... because we actually have video of Howard hooping with some random gym dudes at San Diego State and the dude who got kinda dominated was Dwight.

Apparently Howard was looking for some fun Sunday night and hit up the Aztec Rec Center at San Diego State University to get some night ball in with the 100-ish kids in the gym.

Dope for those kids ... but it's not like they took it easy on him for blessing them with his presence -- they went at him hard, with one dude actually ripping Dwight on defense and then freaking a reverse dunk!

Dwight also horribly bricked a three.

Look, we're not saying he was playing with NBA-level intensity ... but still, the tape don't lie.