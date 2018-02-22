Atlanta Hawks Should Give Quavo a 10-Day NBA Contract, Says Hawks' Celeb DJ

Atlanta Hawks' Celeb DJ to Hawks Honchos: Give Quavo a 10-Day NBA Contract!!

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta Hawks resident DJ Big Tigger is callin' on his squad to make the biggest pickup of the NBA season -- Quavo!!

"I think we should give Quavo a 10-day (deal) -- I don't know if he can play any defense but he can get us a couple buckets," Big Tigg told TMZ Sports outside the V103 radio station in ATL.

You'd think the former BET host was joking, but let's face facts ...

-- Quavo CRUSHED the NBA All-Star celeb game, winning MVP after Eurosteppin' on fools like James Harden.

-- Quavo's one of the biggest rap stars in the world right now, especially in his home state, and the Hawks have the lowest attendance in the league.

-- The Hawks are also last in the East, so they really got nothing to lose!!

Better move fast ... the L.A. Clippers are already trying to swoop on Huncho.