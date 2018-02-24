Chris Brown Surprises Women's Dance Class, Hooks Them Up with Swag

Chris Brown Surprise Pop-In At Women's Dance Class

Chris Brown stopped by a women's dance class unannounced this week, gave a pep talk and hooked them up with his merch ... then they busted out their moves.

CB surprised the ladies at A-List Music & Co. in L.A. Wednesday by popping in the studio while they were choreographing the night's routine. The class is founded by Houston native Kyhanna Mayfield. Chris had heard about her Kys Klass from one of its regulars.

We're told Chris hooked up everyone in the group with his Black Pyramid gear, and gave a speech about empowerment and women being confident bosses and demanding respect in the industry.

As a bonus, he even played some of his unreleased tracks from his phone for them to dance to ... and they made it look really good.