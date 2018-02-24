Great White Shark Bloody Attack in Australia

Great White Shark Attack in Sydney Australia

A woman suffered deep cuts to her leg Friday after what appears to be an attack by a Great White Shark ... and it occurred near shore.

The attack occurred on a Sydney beach around La Perouse. It's been closed since the attack which occurred at dusk.

The woman in her 50's was swimming around 20 meters from shore at Congwong Beach in Botany Bay National Park at around 7pm. She managed to make it to shore on her own power. She was bleeding profusely when she hit shore and was helped by a number of nearby fishermen who rendered first aid.

She was later taken to a hospital. It appears she will be ok.