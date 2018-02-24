U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill Listened to The Game's 'Red Nation' Night of bin Laden Raid

U.S. Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill I Was Bumpin' The Game Before Killing Bin Laden

EXCLUSIVE

The U.S. Navy SEAL who's credited with firing the kill shots on Osama bin Laden says he listened to a banger the night of the raid, and we gotta say ... it's an excellent choice.

We got retired Navy SEAL, Robert O'Neill, heading into the Gaylord National Resort near D.C. Saturday, and asked if he's had to pay for a drink since taking down the man behind 9/11 ... he has, but only by choice.

Our guy then asks Rob if he jammed to any special music that night in May 2011, and he tells us he bumped "Red Nation" by The Game ... and he'd love to meet the rapper.

Rob also addresses a popular conspiracy theory about what happened to bin Laden after his death with a definitive answer ... check it out.