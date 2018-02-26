Chinese Kid Pees on Elevator Buttons, Elevator Instantly Breaks Down

Chinese Wiz Kid Pisses on Elevator Buttons ... Gets Instant Karma

A kid who started peeing all over an elevator seriously pissed off the powers that be ... 'cause he got stuck in the elevator.

The video is hilarious -- the boy, who was alone in the lift, decided to empty his bladder. Wizzin' in the corner wasn't good enough for him either. Instead, he sprayed down the wall of the elevator, including the buttons ... which caused a short circuit.

If you've ever wondered what instant karma looks like ... here it is. The lights flickered and the 'vator shut down. It's unclear how long he was left stranded ... soaking in his own urine.