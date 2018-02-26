'The Shape of Water' Star Film-Inspired Dildo Not Super Classy ... But, I'll Take It

'The Shape of Water' Star Doug Jones Talks About Amphibian Man-Inspired Dildo

EXCLUSIVE

The actor who plays the creature in "The Shape of Water" has mixed feelings about an artist's creation of his character's penis ... but he appreciates the sentiment.

We got Doug Jones out in Bev Hills and asked what he thinks about the sex toy inspired by his Amphibian Man. He tells us it's a fan art thing and, while he prefers other, classier past examples of fans paying homage to his movie characters ... he's not gonna knock an artist's freedom of expression.

Doug says his movie -- which is nominated for 13 Oscars -- has been getting all sorts of positive buzz during awards season ... so it's okay if it veers down a weird Fish-man dildo path, too.

As for his performance, and whether he feels he got snubbed for an Academy Award nomination ... the creature keeps it classy, and says maybe someday he'll get his due.