Kylie Jenner MILF in Work Mode 18 Days After Giving Birth

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner's got another mouth to feed ... which might explain why she was in work mode just days after giving birth.

Kylie's company filed legal docs to trademark "Glitter Eyes," and it appears she wants to use the mark on eye shadow for her cosmetics line. But, here's what's interesting ... the docs show Kylie signed the paperwork (she's president of her company, ya know) on February 19. Stormi was born on February 1.

The best nursery in the world ain't cheap.