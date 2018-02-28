Ghanaian Olympian Africa Can Take Over Winter Games ... But, We Need Support!

A history-making Ghanaian Olympian says Africans can do BIG things at the Winter Games ... but only if their countries step up and give 'em what they need.

We spoke to Akwasi Frimpong -- the first ever Skeleton athlete for Ghana -- after the festivities in Pyeongchang ... and he told us his countrymen and women have all the tools to crush cold-weather sports.

"I think we have what it takes to be the best in the word," Frimpong told TMZ Sports.

But, given Africa's largely warm-weather climates, Akwasi says the athletes REALLY need their sports authorities and Olympic committees to pony up when it comes to training and travel.

If that happens ... he says there ain't nothing stopping 'em from competing with the rest of the world!