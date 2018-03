The Cops on 'Sanford and Son' 'Memba Them?!

Howard Platt (left) and Hal Williams (right) are best known for playing the police pals Hoppy and Smitty -- opposite Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson -- in the hilarious '70s sitcom, "Sanford and Son." Guess what they look like now!