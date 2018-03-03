Robert Kraft and Girlfriend: All Smiles 'Thanks For The Baby Wishes'

Robert Kraft and GF All Smiles 'Thanks for the Baby Wishes'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his GF Ricki Noel Lander hit the Hollywood scene together last night -- and happily thanked the paparazzi for the well wishes toward Ricki's new child.

As we previously reported ... 36-year-old Lander secretly gave birth to a baby in the fall of 2017 -- but 76-year-old Kraft issued a statement through his rep saying he is not the biological father. Interesting situation considering they've been dating for about 5 years.

Despite the mystery surrounding the kid ... the two were all smiles as they walked into the WME pre-Oscar bash at a private location in Beverly Hills -- making it clear they are still very much a couple.

Just one question... who is watching the kid?