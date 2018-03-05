ESPN's Chris Berman Left 'Racially Disparaging' Voicemail for Jemele Hill, Lawsuit Claims

Lawsuit: ESPN's Chris Berman Left 'Racially Disparaging' Voicemail ... for Jemele Hill

Exclusive Details

ESPN legend Chris Berman left a "threatening and racially disparaging voicemail" to fellow ESPN star Jemele Hill in 2016 and nothing was done ... this according to a new lawsuit.

The woman behind the suit is NOT Jemele -- it's Adrienne Lawrence -- a former ESPN legal analyst who's suing ESPN for sexual discrimination, hostile work environment and more.

Lawrence specifically says ESPN host John Buccigross made her life a living hell after she rejected his "unwelcome advances."

In her suit, Lawrence describes ESPN as a company rife with misogyny -- and points to several alleged incidents to make her point.

One such incident involves Berman and Hill.

"In early 2016, ESPN's 'The Undefeated' personality Jemele Hill received a threatening and racially disparaging voicemail from Berman on her ESPN phone line."

Lawrence claims Hill notified ESPN executive Marcia Keegan -- who oversaw Hill's show, "His & Hers" -- but ultimately "nothing was done."

Lawrence claims Berman has been involved in multiple incidents involving mistreatment of women -- but "remains a celebrated and welcome ESPN employee."

We've reached out to ESPN multiple times for comment. So far, no word back.