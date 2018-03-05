Keegan-Michael Key Better Movies Brewin' After Jordan's Oscar Win

Keegan-Michael Key says Jordan Peele's a Pioneer After Oscar Win

Keegan-Michael Key believes Jordan Peele's Oscar victory will spawn more filmmakers of color that inevitably will lead to better movies.

We got Keegan leaving Spago in Bev Hills Sunday night and wanted to get his take on his buddy, Jordan, bringing home the Best Original Screenplay statue for "Get Out." For the uninitiated ... Jordan's the first African-American to bring home the award in that category in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards.

Keegan had fun with our camera guy's choice of hat (C'mon, Kris) before getting serious and calling his former "Key & Peele" co-star a pioneer.