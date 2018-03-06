Kendall Jenner Crushing Balls ... Not You, Blake

Kendall Jenner Plays Softball with Sisters, Takes Batting Practice and Grounders

Kendall Jenner stepped up to the plate and took a few big swings at family softball practice ... and it looks like she made some solid contact. Kourtney, too.

Kendall doesn't exactly look like Roy Hobbs out on the field, but she does look like she had a blast taking BP and fielding grounders while playing around with her sisters at a ballpark in Canoga Park.

Cameras were rolling on Jenner and the Kardashian gals, so there's a good chance we'll get to see just how much power Kendall's got. We're guessing at least out-of-the-infield.

No sign of Kendall's rumored BF Blake Griffin, but the 2 have been seen a lot less together since he was traded to Detroit at the end of January ... and since his baby mama sued him.

Play ball!