Oprah No Doubt, Hollywood's Turned Me Down!!!

Even Oprah can't escape the Oprah factor .... heavy lies the crown.

Her Holiness was out in NYC Tuesday and -- with her movie "A Wrinkle in Time" set to premiere Friday -- Adam Glyn asked O if she ever still has to audition for roles. Remember, this isn't her first big feature. Oprah was outstanding in 'The Butler' and "Selma," to name a few.

Ya might be surprised by Oprah's answer, which includes why she got turned down for the 2008 film "Doubt."

