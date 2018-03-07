Terry Crews Sexual Assault Case Against Agent Adam Venit Rejected

Terry Crews Sexual Assault Case against WME Agent Adam Venit Rejected

EXCLUSIVE

Terry Crews' criminal complaint against William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit has been rejected by both the L.A. County D.A. and the L.A. City Attorney ... TMZ has learned.

Crews filed a police report claiming sexual assault ... that Venit grabbed his genitals during a Hollywood party.

We've learned the D.A. rejected a felony filing and sent the case to the City Attorney, who concluded the case was barred by the statute of limitations. The incident occurred in February 2016 and the statute for a misdemeanor is 1 year.

It appears the D.A. rejected a felony filing because the alleged conduct did not rise to the level of a felony. If the D.A. felt it was felony conduct she could have filed the case because a felony would have been within the statute of limitations.

Crews has filed a civil lawsuit against Venit.