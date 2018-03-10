Motley Crue Movie Crew Member Electrocuted On Set

Motley Crue Movie Crew Member Electrocuted On Set

EXCLUSIVE

A crew member working on the Motley Crue biopic, "The Dirt" was rushed to the hospital after being electrocuted during production ... TMZ has learned.

The incident happened Saturday morning in New Orleans where the film is shooting. We're told the crew member was working on a rooftop when he got shocked. We got video of the victim on a stretcher surrounded by EMTs.

We know he got to the hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

The entire cast was on set Friday for filming, and we got photos of the stars. Machine Gun Kelly is playing Tommy Lee, 'Game of Thrones' star Iwan Theon is Mick Mars, Douglas Booth plays Nikki Sixx and Daniel Webber is stepping into Vince Neil's shoes.

It's unclear what the status is of production after Saturday's accident. We've got calls in to the production company and studio.

Story developing...