Helicopter Crash 'Tour Chopper' Goes Down ... In NYC's East River

Helicopter Crashes in New York City's East River

Breaking News

A helicopter reportedly full of passengers crashed in New York City's East River Sunday ... but it appears no one was injured for now.

The chopper is being described by multiple reports as a "tour helicopter" and there's said to be an unknown number of passengers aboard. Authorities are currently responding.

Helicopter plunges into NYC’s East River.



Video credit: @River JJmagers. pic.twitter.com/AvBMARVilH — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 11, 2018

The moment of impact was captured on video and posted to social, as was the aftermath. The helicopter is said to have flipped upside and was submerged in the water. The FAA called it a Eurocopter AS350.

While some people say there was more than one person aboard, other witnesses say only one individual was inside and was able to escape unscathed. The man, who was reportedly rescued, was seen being escorted to an ambulance after being pulled out of the water.

Man being walked to ambulance on East End Av after chopper crash in East River pic.twitter.com/AWTxU43yVT — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) March 11, 2018

There are reportedly no reports of injuries at this time, according to authorities.

Story developing ...