SNL 'This is Us' ... Trump Style

SNL Spoofs Trump Administration with 'This is US' Parody

It's one of the most biting parodies of the Trump Administration so far by "SNL" ... a spoof of "This is Us" called "This is U.S." and it spares no one.

Sarah Hucakbee Sanders is probably fuming today over her character, but Ben Carson may actually be getting a chuckle over his Sterling K. Brown-type character. And who knew Pete Davidson actually resembled Jared Kushner and played him hilariously?

Check out t he last vestiges of Anthony Scaramucci, Hope Hicks and Sean Spicer ... again, hilarious.

"SNL" really went for the juggler this weekend ... doing a parody of "The Bachelor" but instead of Aire the main dude is Robert Mueller.

You gotta think as much as they hate Trump the cast and crew might be a little torn at the 2020 ballot box -- if Trump makes it that far -- because the show hasn't been this good in a long, long time.