Donald Trump Secret Service Descending On Fundraiser

Secret Service Descending on Trump's Beverly Hills Fundraiser

EXCLUSIVE

The Secret Service is all over the super exclusive gated community of Beverly Park like white on rice, securing the area for Tuesday night's Donald Trump fundraiser.

Agents were at the front gate, at the home where the event is going down, and police helicopters have been flying over the area to secure it.

TMZ broke the story ... the event is being held at the home of Ed Glazer, the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sixty-four guests will sit in rented tents in the backyard after paying a minimum of $35,000 per person. The top price is $250,000.

Glazer is a big Trump supporter, donating a quarter of a million bucks to Trump's Inauguration Committee and anteing up another $50k for Trump's Victory Joint Fundraising Committee.