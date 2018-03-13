O.J.'s Defense Lawyer Shawn Holley Says He Didn't Necessarily Confess

O.J. Defense Lawyer Shawn Holley The Interview Shook Me But He Didn't Necessarily Confess

Attorney Shawn Holley, a member of O.J. Simpson's "Dream Team" that got him acquitted of double murder, says she was disturbed by Simpson's interview with Judith Regan, but it doesn't necessarily mean he committed the crime.

Holley, who worked for Johnnie Cochran during the trial, was a key member of the defense team. She says O.J. isn't stupid, and the only way he would have agreed to such an interview is if he spoke hypothetically and assumed the character of the murderer. She says he was told to behave in a certain way during the interview and he did that.

She admits its super weird for O.J. to assume the character of the man who murdered his ex-wife.

Holley says, at the time she and Johnnie represented Simpson, they believed in his innocence. As for whether her view is now shaken ... well, watch what she says.