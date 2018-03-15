Corey Feldman's Angel Claims He's Not Paying, Files Complaint

Corey Feldman Stiffing an Angel ... According to Complaint

EXCLUSIVE

Corey Feldman's holding out on one of his Angels, and she's so pissed about it ... she's ratting him out to the state of California.

According to docs, Margot Lane filed with the State Labor Commission ... Corey's company failed to pay her for angel services rendered. Margot says she's owed $1,470 in salary for the period of Aug. 3 to Aug. 12, 2017. Doesn't sound like all that much, however ... there's more.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Margot says she wants an additional $6,860 in penalties for the unpaid wages. Grand total is $8,330.

Margot served as Corey's musical director and also played guitar and piano in his backing band -- the Angels.

We're told she left the group at the end of August. Guessing getting stiffed didn't help the sitch.