The Who's Roger Daltrey 'Very, Very Deaf' from Rock 'n' Roll ... Get 'F****** Earplugs'!

The Who's Roger Daltrey Admits He's 'Very, Very Deaf' From Loud Rock Gigs

The Who's frontman, Roger Daltrey, has apparently gone deaf from rock 'n' roll, and he's got some advice for the youngins following in his footsteps ... invest in earplugs.

Roger was performing solo in Vegas when he made the shocking confession -- that he was "very, very deaf" from loud music played at either his own band's shows or other gigs he's attended over the years. Either way, he says he uses in-ear monitors and is lip reading now.

He tells the young rock 'n' rollers in the crowd to "take your f****** earplugs with you to the gigs" -- something he says he wishes he would've known in his own youth. Nonetheless, Roger is determined to continue performing despite his ailment.

He might be able to see for miles behind blue eyes ... but it sounds like he can't hear a damn thing with busted eardrums.