Selena Gomez I'm Still A Bible-ber

Selena Gomez Spotted With the Other 'B'

Selena Gomez might be taking a break from Justin Bieber, but not the Bible.

Gomez was spotted with the other "B" in her hand walking into Nobu Thursday afternoon in Malibu. The actual title of the book is "The Everyday Life Bible: The Power of God's Word for Everyday Living," and it supposedly draws a line between scripture and personal experience.

There are reports Justin and Selena are taking a break after getting back together in October, and a big factor in the time out is supposedly Selena's family, who doesn't like or trust the Biebs.

Selena was MIA for the Biebs' bday earlier this month, which he spent with his mom and church pals, including pastor Carl Lentz.

Seems they're both turning to the third wheel in their relationship during their time apart. Amen to that.