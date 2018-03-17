Farrah Abraham Says 'Teen Mom' Crew is Spineless

EXCLUSIVE
Farrah Abraham is scoffing at the cast and crew of "Teen Mom" who claims she was a nightmare to work with ... Farrah says she's actually easy-going and they are "spineless."
We got Farrah Friday in Bev Hills, and she had nothing but unkind things to say about the an ex-producer who said she was impossible.
The former "Teen Mom" is suing Viacom for at least $5 mil for sex-shaming, harassing and humiliating her for doing porn.
Farrah also says she wasn't exactly fired because she's shooting something for the upcoming reunion show.