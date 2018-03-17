Farrah Abraham 'Teen Mom' Crew is Spineless

Farrah Abraham Says 'Teen Mom' Crew is Spineless

EXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham is scoffing at the cast and crew of "Teen Mom" who claims she was a nightmare to work with ... Farrah says she's actually easy-going and they are "spineless."

We got Farrah Friday in Bev Hills, and she had nothing but unkind things to say about the an ex-producer who said she was impossible.

The former "Teen Mom" is suing Viacom for at least $5 mil for sex-shaming, harassing and humiliating her for doing porn.

Farrah also says she wasn't exactly fired because she's shooting something for the upcoming reunion show.