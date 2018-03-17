French Montana's Uganda Hospital Up and Running

French Montana Uganda Hospital Up and Running

Here's a feel-good story for the day -- French Montana's humanitarian efforts in Uganda have culminated with the opening of a hospital that's equipped to take care of 300,000 people.

We broke the story ... the "Unforgettable" rapper became hip-hop's first Global Citizen Ambassador for his work in Uganda, after he witnessed the country's healthcare hardships while he was there shooting the music video.

French's donation of $100k to help provide much-needed resources for pregnant women snowballed when The Weeknd and Diddy matched it, and because of their charity ... the Ugandan community now has a new hospital to do just that.

