Kardashians Save Watts Empowerment Center

The Kardashians have a deep connection to L.A., and it manifested itself in a big way Friday when the fam rescued a 24-hour community center that was about to shut its doors because of a lack of funding.

Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Corey Gamble were on hand Friday as they received "The Key to Our Hearts" for saving the center. It was about to close its doors because of nationwide budget cuts ... Watts was being hit especially hard and needed private funding to survive.

Kris wants badly to raise money to build a baseball diamond and grass field so the children will have something fun and meaningful to do. The Community Center has been a save haven in an area where gangs are strong.

We're told Kris is also setting her sights on building a new playground for the kids on a huge piece of property near the Center.

Kudos to the Kardashians.