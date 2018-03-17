Kathy Griffin Wins Battle with Neighbor

Kathy Griffin has won a major battle in an ongoing war with her neighbor.

A judge just tossed out a request for a restraining order by CB Homes honcho Jeffrey Mezger, who wanted an order prohibiting Kathy from running audio on her security cameras. Griffin had caught Mezger on audio screaming epithets at her in the past.

Griffin also had her restraining order dismissed by the judge a few weeks ago, so presumably it's now between the 2 of them to try and strike a peace treaty. The original dispute was over noise.

Griffin actually scored 2 big victories this week. Her upcoming Carnegie Hall concert sold out in 1 day.