Samuel L. Jackson has Dinner with 'Boss' Judge Judy

Samuel L. Jackson & Judge Judy 'Dope' Dinner Duo!

Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Judy dined together in L.A., and thus ... staked their claim as our new favorite celebrity odd couple.

The legendary actor shared a photo of himself grabbing dinner and drinks -- big drinks -- with the famous judge Saturday night ... saying he was having "Dinner with a Boss!!"

He added that it's "Always Dope connecting with Judge Judy!"

Agreed.

The only question ... who picks up the check? He stars in some the biggest blockbusters of all time, but she inked a $95 million deal for her show last year.

Perhaps they go Dutch?