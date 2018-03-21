Baron Davis Discrimination Don't Exist in BBall Look at Nancy Lieberman!!

Baron Davis: 'There Ain't No Discrimination' in Basketball, Look at Nancy Lieberman!

Former NBA star Baron Davis is pumped Nancy Lieberman got tapped to head coach a BIG3 team ... and says her hiring proves their sport is inclusive of all people.

"That's my girl. Well deserved," Baron -- a recent BIG3 signee -- told TMZ Sports﻿.

"The thing about basketball is there ain't no discrimination. If you got game, if you know the game, we gonna accept you."

He ain't wrong -- Nancy (Kings) and Becky Hammon (Spurs) got gigs as NBA assistants in recent years ... and Adam Silver's league has also seen more minority coaches come through the ranks than other major pro sports leagues.

Now, the BIG3 and its new commish, Clyde Drexler, are continuing the trend with Lieberman ... and Baron says it's gonna go down as a watershed moment for women in sports!