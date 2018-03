A.J. Simon in 'Simon & Simon' 'Memba Him?!

Jameson Parker is best known for playing one half of the detective duo Andrew Jackson 'A.J.' Simon -- opposite Gerald McRaney as his on-screen brother, Richard 'Rick' Simon -- on the long running '80s series 'Simon & Simon.' Guess what he looks like now!