Hakim Warrick Says Syracuse Can Beat Duke In The Sweet 16

Syracuse legend Hakim Warrick says don't pencil 11.5 point favorite Duke into the Elite 8 just yet ... 'cause the Orange have a legit shot at takin' down Coach K's squad.

Cuse, a #11 seed that many people said didn't even deserve to make the NCAA tourney will play Duke -- a #2 seed -- later Friday in L.A. ... and almost no one's giving them a shot in Hell to win the game.

Except Hakim Warrick.

In case you forgot ... Hakim made one of the greatest defensive plays in the history of the tournament when he blocked a potential championship winning 3-pointer against Kansas in 2003 ... delivering the SU its first and only national title.

So, the guy knows what it takes to win in March ... and he wholeheartedly feels Cuse has a "punchers chance."

"We're underdogs, but we're still, I think one of the top programs in the nation even though we're a little short-handed."

As far as battling the mighty Blue Devils ... "You're either a Duke fan of you hate Duke. As a Syracuse guy, I would love to take them down."