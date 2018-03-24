March for Our Lives: Students Rally to End Gun Violence, Many Celebs Join the Fight

March for Our Lives Students Lead Rally to Say ... Never Again!!!

Hundreds of thousands of kids and adults have swarmed Washington D.C., demanding gun control in the wake of the Parkland massacre.

Parkland, FL students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are leading the charge at the March for Our Lives rally, and they're being joined by an estimated half-a-mil others in D.C. as well as millions more in rallies across the country ... sending a message to ban assault rifles along with other sensible gun control measures.

Some big musical acts -- including Miley Cyrus, Common, Demi Lovato, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson -- will perform at the D.C. rally, but only students will deliver messages. We're told all of the students have some connection to gun violence.

The high schoolers will also perform their original song "Shine," written in the wake of the Parkland tragedy.

In L.A. ... celebs like Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde, Charlie Puth and Connie Britton will join in the downtown protest. All in all, there are 833 marches planned worldwide Saturday ... from the U.S. to the UK, from India to Japan.

March on.