Janice Dickinson to Testify at Bill Cosby Trial

Janice Dickinson will be among the 5 women who will testify against Bill Cosby in his upcoming rape trial ... TMZ has learned.

The judge in the case has allowed prosecutors to call 5 women to show an M.O. on the part of Cosby.

Janice claims in 1982 Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in Lake Tahoe. She says when she woke up her pajamas were off and there was semen between her legs.

The alleged victim in the case, Andrea Constand, also claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted in 2004.

We're told Dickinson will be accompanied by her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.