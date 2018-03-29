Zac Efron & Alexandra Daddario Puppy Love

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario Hit Up Pet Store Together with Their Dogs

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario certainly look like a couple ... a couple of dog lovers taking their pups on an adventure to the neighborhood pet store.

The "Baywatch" movie co-stars hit up Tailwaggers in Los Feliz Wednesday afternoon, where Zac bought a dog crate for his gray Pitbull mix ... and Alexandra hooked up her beloved pooch, Levon, with some goodies, too.

The actors have been rumored to be dating since last summer's movie release ... but nothing's been confirmed. What is confirmed -- their doggies are adorable.

Zac and Alexandra don't look too shabby either.