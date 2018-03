'Cheers' Creator James Burrows My Casts are Too Damn Old for Reboots!!!

James Burrows definitely has a dog in the fight to bring back old sitcoms, because he's the king ... he created "Cheers" and directed "Frasier," "Friends" and "Taxi."

We got the TV legend in NYC Friday night leaving Michael's restaurant, and asked about "Roseanne" scoring more than 18 million viewers.

He watched it and loved it, but as for his shows ... well, at some point everyone gets a little long in the tooth.

Sometimes the OG shows are best left alone.