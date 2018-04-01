Blac Chyna Turns Baby Stroller into Weapon at Six Flags

Blac Chyna Turns Baby Stroller into Weapon During Angry Outburst At Six Flags

Blac Chyna was in a blind rage at Six Flags after some other park guests set her off and turned her own daughter's stroller into a weapon.

Chyna was at Six Flags Magic Mountain just outside L.A. Sunday, and you can tell from the video, she's pissed. It's unclear exactly what led to Chyna's outburst, but it's clear to tell she's trying to go after someone.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

Chyna breaks away from her security guard for a brief moment and grabs onto Dream's stroller, whipping it around and attempting to attack her provoker with it. Another video shows a fist fight break out between two women, we're told one was Chyna's friend.

Dream was not in the stroller during the outburst, but it's unclear where she was from the video we've seen.

Chyna's been the target of heavy criticism lately for dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay. The couple has gone very public in the last few weeks.

We've reached out to a rep for Chyna -- so far, no word back.