And It May Take Down Trump Administration!!!

Play video content Video: Trump Donor Eric Deters Sues Kimberly Guilfoyle For Defamation

Trump supporter Eric Deters is suing Kimberly Guilfoyle ... and he says things that might come out in the legal process could seriously damage the president's administration.

The former Kentucky congressional candidate released a video Thursday ... in which he said he filed a defamation suit against the former U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Deters claims he's got a recording of a phone call he plans to play for the world on Friday ... which he says may topple this administration and sink JD Vance and Marco Rubio's chances of winning the 2028 presidential election.

Deters likens Kimberly to Apate -- the Greek goddess of deception, guile, and fraud. He says she defamed him by claiming text exchanges between were fake.

He says he wants an apology, a public admission by Guilfoyle that alleged texts between them that she's released are fake, and $1 million.

We also obtained a copy of the lawsuit ... and Deters is suing over her claims that text messages released in last week's Wall Street Journal story, which allegedly show Guilfoyle asking Deters for money to pay her debts, are false. He's also suing because her team referred to him as a "known blackmailer."

The lawsuit also includes recent emails Deters says he sent to Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., and others.

As you know ... Guilfoyle resigned from her role as Greek ambassador after Deters claimed she promised access to Trump officials in exchange for him paying off her $100K American Express bill.

Trump was furious over the alleged messages ... saying he and others in his administration didn't like what they were reading.