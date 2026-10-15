You Need A Psych Eval, I Already Had Mine!!!

Play video content Video: Collin Gosselin Fires Back After Mom Kate Implies He's Struggling with Mental Illness TMZ.com

Collin Gosselin says he's passed multiple psych evaluations with flying colors ... and his mom's the one who needs to get checked out.

We got Kate Gosselin's son in NYC hours after his mom implied he was struggling with mental illness ... and he returned fire.

Collin tells us he's grateful for his dad, Jon Gosselin, who he says has his back following the abuse allegations he leveled at his mom.

And as for Kate ... Collin thinks his mom is due for a psych exam.

Play video content Video: Collin Gosselin Accuses Mom Kate of Abuse On Purpose with Jay Shetty

As we previously reported, Collin's allegations are pretty disturbing -- he claims his mom once zip-tied his hands and feet together, and would pull his ear so hard that it would swell.

Kate shrugged off the claims on social media while responding to users who were sticking up for her ... and now Collin's clapping back.