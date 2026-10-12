Kate Gosselin's Son Collin Details Alleged Abuse From the 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Star

Play video content Video: Collin Gosselin Accuses Mom Kate of Abuse On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Kate Gosselin's son, Collin, says his childhood was much darker than what people saw on their TV screens ... and now he's detailing some of the alleged abuse ... and it's horrifying.

The 22-year-old claims his famous mother abused him, telling Jay Shetty that there were "many" Child & Youth Services reports that he says started in 2006 -- when he would've been just 2 years old.

It's hard to stomach ... Collin claims Kate once bound his hands and feet together with zip ties. He also described being locked in a room.

The way Collin tells it, Child Protective Services documented his account of alleged abuse ... as well as bruises on his knees from when he says his mom picked him up and dropped him.

But despite his account, Collin says the report yielded an "unfounded" result ... and he's calling on the system to change.

He says that, at the very least, CYS should've gone to the house to check on his siblings, who were still living there.

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In another clip, he recalls how Kate would allegedly pull on his ear so hard that it would swell ... but was nervous about reporting it to the guidance counselor.